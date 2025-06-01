Newt Gingrich Talks Trump In Ridgewood

Gingrich is signing copies of his new book “Trump’s Triumph: America’s Greatest Comeback,” on Tuesday, June 3 at 6 p.m. at Bookends in Ridgewood.

In the book, Gingrich, a prolific author who also ran for president in 2012, discusses how Trump was able to make elites in media, academia, government and politics look foolish as he assembled coalition of Americans who were tired of being told what to do, say and believe, according to a synopsis.

Gingrich says the Democratic ticket failed to address high inflation and the immigration crisis, allowing Trump to be re-elected, according to a synopsis.

