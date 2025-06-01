A Few Clouds 51°

Newt Gingrich Talks Trump In Ridgewood

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, R-Ga., has the inside look at Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

 Photo Credit: Newt Gingrich Instagram
Sam Barron

Gingrich is signing copies of his new book “Trump’s Triumph: America’s Greatest Comeback,” on Tuesday, June 3 at 6 p.m. at Bookends in Ridgewood.

In the book, Gingrich, a prolific author who also ran for president in 2012, discusses how Trump was able to make elites in media, academia, government and politics look foolish as he assembled coalition of Americans who were tired of being told what to do, say and believe, according to a synopsis. 

Gingrich says the Democratic ticket failed to address high inflation and the immigration crisis, allowing Trump to be re-elected, according to a synopsis.

For more information on the signing, click here.

