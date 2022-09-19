UPDATE: School Bus Crash In Ridgewood Sends Six To Hospital

Six people were hospitalized following a school bus crash in Ridgewood, authorities reported.

A Mazda CX-5 and a Land Rover were involved in the crash at South Van Dien Avenue and East Ridgewood Avenue shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19.

The school bus driver, two adult passengers and an 11-year-old child were taken to the hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, Ridgewood Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.

The driver of the Land Rover and his 15-year-old daughter were also hospitalized, also with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, the chief said.

The driver of the Mazda refused medical attention at the scene, she said.

Police were investigating the crash.

Lutchke said they've already determined that the bus was headed north on South Van Dien went it went through a red light at East Ridgewood Avenue and was struck by the other two vehicles.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

