Total COVID-19 Cases Per Bergen County Town

Bergen County had more than 20,552 coronavirus cases as of Tuesday morning and since the onset of the pandemic in March, the state's health department reports (scroll down for town-by-town breakdown).

There were 182,614 total cases in New Jersey including 13,944 deaths.

Hackensack, Paramus and Teaneck -- once the epicenter of the outbreak -- had the most cases: 1,397, 1,158 and 1,111, respectfully.

"We have sadly lost 1,785 and offer condolences to their loved ones," County Executive Jim Tedesco said. "We continue to grieve as a community for the precious lives lost."

Several outbreaks among teens have been reported in the last four weeks, the most recent one being among a group of nearly 20 individuals in Cresskill.

The numbers are reported by the State Department of Health’s Communicable Disease Reporting and Surveillance System (CDRSS) and reflect a cumulative counts of laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases (* denotes municipality contracts with the Bergen County Health Department).

*Allendale: 121

*Alpine: 25

Bergenfield: 864

Bogota: 185

Carlstadt: 104

*Cliffside Park: 515

Closter: 93

*Cresskill: 137

*Demarest: 53

*Dumont: 329

*East Rutherford: 155

*Edgewater: 169

*Elmwood Park: 582

Emerson: 256

Englewood: 822

Englewood Cliffs: 63

Fair Lawn: 656

*Fairview: 396

Fort Lee: 524

*Franklin Lakes: 171

Garfield: 844

*Glen Rock: 124

Hackensack: 1,397

*Harrington Park: 40

Hasbrouck Heights: 218

*Haworth: 45

Hillsdale: 148

Ho-Ho-Kus: 51

Leonia: 130

*Little Ferry: 204

*Lodi: 714

*Lyndhurst: 414

Mahwah: 281

*Maywood: 256

Midland Park: 95

Montvale: 81

*Moonachie: 81

New Milford: 476

*North Arlington: 302

*Northvale: 68

*Norwood: 142

*Oakland: 246

Old Tappan: 71

*Oradell: 202

Palisades Park: 280

Paramus: 1,158

*Park Ridge: 195

Ramsey: 142

Ridgefield: 208

Ridgefield Park: 275

Ridgewood: 324

River Edge: 160

River Vale: 121

*Rochelle Park: 204

*Rockleigh: 138

*Rutherford: 225

*Saddle Brook: 321

Saddle River: 94

*South Hackensack: 67

Teaneck: 1,111

Tenafly: 175

*Teterboro: 6

*Upper Saddle River: 55

Wallington: 179

Washington Township: 110

Westwood: 240

*Woodcliff Lake: 174

*Wood-Ridge: 154

*Wyckoff: 368

Bergen County - No Town Attribution: 1,016

Twenty-eight long term care facilities in Bergen County reported at least one active, presumptive case, the state's health department says.

According to the New Jersey Health Department, 66 longterm care facilities had COVID-19 outbreaks. Approximately 3,330 were residents of longterm care facilities, and 1,770 were longterm care facility staff, the NJDOH said.

There were 94 resident deaths and 11 staff deaths.

