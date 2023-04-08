Contact Us
Teen Hospitalized In Ridgewood Crash

Jerry DeMarco
The Audi SUV shattered the utility pole on West End Avenue in Ridgewood around noon Saturday, April 8.
Photo Credit: Peter Cahill for DAILY VOICE

A young teen was hospitalized on Saturday after the SUV he was driving slammed into a utility pole in Ridgewood.

The Audi Q7 took out the pole in the April 8 noontime crash on West End Avenue near Orchard Street.

The 17-year-old driver was taken to The Valley Hospital nearby with injuries that responders said weren't considered life-threatening.

The vehicle had to be towed and PSE&G had to dispatch a crew to repair the pole.

ALL PHOTOS: Peter Cahill for DAILY VOICE

