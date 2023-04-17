Contact Us
'SWATTED' AGAIN: Bogus Gun Call Empties Ridgewood HS

Jerry DeMarco
"Swatting" call brings police to an evacuated Ridgewood High School on Monday, April 17.
"Swatting" call brings police to an evacuated Ridgewood High School on Monday, April 17. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

What proved to be a prank call about someone with a gun at Ridgewood High School triggered an emergency response on Monday.

The school was cleared but everyone was allowed to return a short time after the late-morning "swatting" call on April 17 brought a number of tactical officers from the village and the Bergen County Regional SWAT team.

Swatting is more than a nuisance. It unnecessarily causes anxiety and fear -- which, of course, is usually the intent.

It also ties up police, SWAT teams, ERT units and other personnel who could be used in areas of genuine need.

Unfortunately, an enormous proportion of swatters -- some of whom aren't even in the country when they call -- are never caught. Tipsters have helped police catch others, however.

ANYONE with information that could help determine who was responsible for Monday's call is asked to contact the Ridgewood PD: (201) 652-3900

******

Boyd A. Loving and Kyle Mazza/UNF News took the photos and contributed to this story.

******

******

Boyd A. Loving and Kyle Mazza/UNF News took the photos and contributed to this story.