SUV Driver Hospitalized After Shattering Utility Pole In Ridgewood

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
422 Berkshire Road, Ridgewood
422 Berkshire Road, Ridgewood Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A driver was hospitalized after her SUV slammed head-on into a utility pole in Ridgewood over the July 4th weekend.

The Honda CRV rammed the pole in front of a Berkshire Road home near Grove Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Ridgewood Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the driver to The Valley Hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

A PSE&G crew was summoned to replace the pole. The vehicle was towed.

Borough police responded with a Ridgewood Emergency Services unit.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

