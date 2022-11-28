Contact Us
Ridgewood Daily Voice serves Ridgewood, NJ
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Police: Teaneck Tenant On Mushrooms Fires Shots In Apartment, Reaches For Officer's Gun
News

SEEN HER? Loved Ones Search For Missing Ridgewood Woman

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
ANYONE who sees or know where to find Deanne Dunne is asked to call Ridgewood police: (201) 652-3900.
ANYONE who sees or know where to find Deanne Dunne is asked to call Ridgewood police: (201) 652-3900. Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

A search was underway for a Ridgewood woman who was reported missing on Monday.

Deanne Dunne, 56, reportedly left her Northern Parkway home near the Travell Elementary School and Graydon Park on Nov. 28 to run errands in her gray Honda Odyssey.

She hasn't reportedly been seen since. No outstanding physical or emotional needs were mentioned.

Dunne, formerly of Montauk and Bronxville, apparently left her cell phone behind. There currently is no other information about her or the reported disappearance.

ANYONE who sees or know where to find Deanne is asked to call Ridgewood police: (201) 652-3900.

to follow Daily Voice Ridgewood and receive free news updates.