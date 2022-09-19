School Bus Crash In Ridgewood Sends Several To Hospital

Five people were hospitalized following a school bus crash in Ridgewood.

A Mazda CX-5 and a Jeep Wrangler were involved in the crash at South Van Dien Avenue and East Ridgewood Avenue shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19.

The bus driver and at least one student were taken by stretcher to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

A child and her father who were in the Mazda SUV walked to a waiting ambulance.

Two people refused medical attention at the scene, responders said.

Firefighters reportedly extricated one of the victims.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

