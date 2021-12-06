Police: Wrong-Way Hit-Run DWI Driver Mounts Ridgewood Sidewalk, Plows Over Parking Signs

An Upper Saddle River motorist was drunk when he drove into oncoming traffic and onto a Ridgewood sidewalk, knocking over parking signs, before his SUV slammed into another vehicle several blocks away, authorities said.

One of the damaged signs was wedged into the front bumper of his Kia when police found Kenneth Nelson, 53, several blocks away, Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.

After at first driving into oncoming traffic and on the sidewalk on Cottage Street, Nelson continued down Franklin Avenue to North Maple Avenue around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Luthcke said.

He made it to East Glen Avenue, where “he made a U-turn in the intersection and hit a vehicle,” the chief said. “He continued back down North Maple before officers located the vehicle on South Irving.”

Damage. Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

A host of motor vehicle summonses were pending against Nelson, who was charged criminally with DWI and leaving the scene of a crash before being released to a responsible adult, Luthcke said.

No injuries were reported.

The vehicle was removed by tow truck.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

At the scene on South Irving Street in Ridgewood. Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.