NJ State Police Seize Man Accused Of Threatening To Shoot Fellow Bus Passenger On Route 17

A man accused of threatening to shoot another bus passenger was taken into custody by New Jersey State Police troopers in Ridgewood early Monday evening.

A patdown didn't turn up any weapons after authorities stopped the Greyhound bus on southbound Route 17.

However, a record search showed that the man was wanted in New York State for failing to pay child support, so he was taken into custody and his luggage was seized.

There were no more immediate details available, including the man's identity.

Ridgewood police also responded.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this report.

