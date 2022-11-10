Mustang Wipes Out Bridge Guardrail In Ridgewood

Both a bridge and a sports car needed serious repair after the vehicle jumped a curb, careened across a sidewalk and slammed into a steel guardrail in Ridgewood.

Neither the driver nor passenger required hospitalization after the 2015 Ford Mustang S550 crashed on the East Ridgewood Avenue bridge over the Ho-Ho-Kus Brook.

However, the driver received a summons and village firefighters had to slice a section of the guard rail with a power saw to free the vehicle so a flatbed tow truck could remove it shortly after nightfall on Sunday, Oct. 6.

Traffic on eastbound East Ridgewood Avenue was detoured for hours and westbound traffic was stopped periodically while emergency crews worked at the scene.

Temporary water-filled safety barriers were deployed to protect pedestrians and vehicle occupants until permanent bridge repairs are made.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

