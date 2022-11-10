Contact Us
Ridgewood Daily Voice serves Ridgewood, NJ
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Fast-Moving Nicole Makes Landfall, Now Headed Toward Northeast With Drenching Rain, Gusty Winds
News

Mustang Wipes Out Bridge Guardrail In Ridgewood

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
East Ridgewood Avenue bridge over the Ho-Ho-Kus Brook.
East Ridgewood Avenue bridge over the Ho-Ho-Kus Brook. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

Both a bridge and a sports car needed serious repair after the vehicle jumped a curb, careened across a sidewalk and slammed into a steel guardrail in Ridgewood.

Neither the driver nor passenger required hospitalization after the 2015 Ford Mustang S550 crashed on the East Ridgewood Avenue bridge over the Ho-Ho-Kus Brook.

However, the driver received a summons and village firefighters had to slice a section of the guard rail with a power saw to free the vehicle so a flatbed tow truck could remove it shortly after nightfall on Sunday, Oct. 6.

Traffic on eastbound East Ridgewood Avenue was detoured for hours and westbound traffic was stopped periodically while emergency crews worked at the scene.

Temporary water-filled safety barriers were deployed to protect pedestrians and vehicle occupants until permanent bridge repairs are made.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

to follow Daily Voice Ridgewood and receive free news updates.