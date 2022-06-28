Long Island Fugitive Seized By NJ State Troopers Following Route 17 Bus Incident Identified

UPDATE: A man questioned by New Jersey State Police following an alleged incident on a Greyhound bus turned out to be a fugitive from Long Island.

Christopher Milton, 41, of Brentwood, NY was taken into custody in a park-and-ride lot on southbound Route 17 in Ridgewood around 6:15 p.m. Monday, June 27, after the bus driver pulled over, dialed 911 and reported that he'd threatened to shoot another passenger.

No weapons were found, but the troopers did discover that Milton was wanted in Suffolk County for failing to pay child support, records show.

State police charged Milton with being a fugitive from justice and sent him to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained pending extradition proceedings.

Ridgewood police also responded.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this report.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.