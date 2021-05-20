Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
News

Firefighters Knock Ridgewood Garage Blaze

Jerry DeMarco
Firefighters had to cut their way in.
Firefighters had to cut their way in. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Firefighters doused a Ridgewood garage blaze Thursday afternoon.

The smoky fire broke out on Franklin Turnpike off Banta Street around 2:30 p.m.

A HoHoKus FAST team joined village firefighters, who quickly extinguished the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

498 Franklin Turnpike, Ridgewood

Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

On Franklin Turnpike at Banta Street in Ridgewood.

Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

******

ALSO SEE: Sparks flew in Glen Rock after an unlicensed Ridgewood hit-and-run driver struck a utility pole with his muscle car and sped off on three wheels and a rim, authorities said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/fairlawn/news/glen-rock-pd-hit-run-motorist-from-ridgewood-drives-battered-sedan-on-sparking-rim-after-crash/809340/

******

