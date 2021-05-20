Firefighters Knock Ridgewood Garage Blaze

Firefighters doused a Ridgewood garage blaze Thursday afternoon.

The smoky fire broke out on Franklin Turnpike off Banta Street around 2:30 p.m.

A HoHoKus FAST team joined village firefighters, who quickly extinguished the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

498 Franklin Turnpike, Ridgewood Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

On Franklin Turnpike at Banta Street in Ridgewood. Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

