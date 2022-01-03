Contact Us
News

Firefighters Extricate Victim, Summons Issued Following Ridgewood Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Ridgewood firefighters extricate the minivan passenger.
Ridgewood firefighters extricate the minivan passenger. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

A female passenger was hospitalized after Ridgewood firefighters extricated her from a minivan that collided with a Honda Civic sedan Sunday night.

Both vehicles sustained extensive damage and had to be towed following the crash at Franklin Avenue and North Walnut Street shortly before 9 o'clock.

The minivan passenger was taken to the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with a neck injury.

Police issued a summons, but it wasn't clear to whom or for what.

Firefighters also cleaned up a fuel spill.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this report.

