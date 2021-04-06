Contact Us
Ridgewood Daily Voice serves Ridgewood, NJ
Return to your home site

Menu

Ridgewood Daily Voice serves Ridgewood, NJ

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: MURDER: NYC Man Busted With Gun In Lyndhurst Charged With Long Island Slaying
News

Driver Hospitalized In Ridgewood Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Fairmount and Hillcrest Road, Ridgewood
Fairmount and Hillcrest Road, Ridgewood Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

A driver escaped serious injury in a multi-vehicle crash late Friday afternoon in Ridgewood.

Village firefighters popped a door to free him from his Mercury Mountaineer after it collided with a Toyota Rav4 hybrid at the corner of Fairmount and Hillcrest Road, outside the Upper Ridgewood Community Church, around 4:30 p.m.

A Ridgewood EMS unit took him to The Valley Hospital as a precaution.

Village police also responded.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos.

Ridgewood police, firefighters and EMS responded.

Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ridgewood Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.