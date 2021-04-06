Driver Hospitalized In Ridgewood Crash

A driver escaped serious injury in a multi-vehicle crash late Friday afternoon in Ridgewood.
Village firefighters popped a door to free him from his Mercury Mountaineer after it collided with a Toyota Rav4 hybrid at the corner of Fairmount and Hillcrest Road, outside the Upper Ridgewood Community Church, around 4:30 p.m.
A Ridgewood EMS unit took him to The Valley Hospital as a precaution.
Village police also responded.
Boyd A. Loving took the photos.
