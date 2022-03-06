Contact Us
Bricks Fall From Ridgewood Building

Jerry DeMarco
East Ridgewood Avenue, Ridgewood
East Ridgewood Avenue, Ridgewood Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

No one was hurt when several bricks fell from the facade of a Ridgewood building.

The bricks on the three-story building on East Ridgewood Avenue that houses a ground-level Citibank branch with apartments above gave way shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, March 6.

Ridgewood police, firefighters and emergency services workers responded, along with village Building Department Director Anthony Merlino.

Members of the Emergency Services Division created a sidewalk detour with cones for temporary pedestrian traffic. 

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

