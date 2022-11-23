Contact Us
Asleep At The Wheel? Driver In Ridgewood Rollover Literally Walks Away Uninjured

472 Berkshire Road, Ridgewood
472 Berkshire Road, Ridgewood Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A Ridgewood driver whose sedan hit a tree and rolled over literally walked away unscathed -- and to his house just up the street.

Responders said he may have fallen asleep before his Toyota Camry landed on its side in the 400 block of Berkshire Road shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22.

He refused medical aid after being evaluated by Ridgewood Emergency Services EMTs and walked a few hundred feet home.

A tow truck righted and removed the heavily damaged sedan.

Village police are investigating the crash. Firefighters also responded and handled a minor cleanup.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

