A Lexus ES350 and a Honda Odyssey both were removed by Citywide Towing following the crash at North Van Dien and East Ridgewood avenues around 5:45 p.m. Friday, May 12.

A Land Rover was able to be driven away.

No serious injuries were reported.

Village firefighters cleaned up a fuel spill.

