Misty Copeland, Trailblazing Ballerina, Pirouettes Into Ridgewood

The legendary ballerina is signing copies of her new book “Letters to Misty” at Bookends in Ridgewood on Wednesday, May 7 at 5 p.m.

The book is based off letters Copeland received from her young fans throughout her career and is aimed at offering advice for success both on and off the dance floor, according to a synopsis.

Copeland credits her success to the mentors who helped her on her path.

“I think it’s really important to have a community around you, a support system, mentors, people that are going to be there for you on those days when you just aren’t strong enough to do it yourself,” Copeland said in a statement.

The book includes advice on body confidence, to balancing various commitments to how to break out of your comfort, featuring personal anecdotes from Copeland, according to a synopsis.

