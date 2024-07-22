Meet Whoopi Goldberg In Ridgewood

The legendary actress and comedian Whoopi Goldberg, who has won an Emmy, Oscar, Tony and Grammy, will be signing copies of her new book, "The Change," at Bookends in Ridgewood on Sunday, July 28 at 1 p.m.

The graphic novel is about Isabel Frost, an amazing gamer, who develops superpowers and becomes The Change, known only to her comic-loving grandson and her best friend, according to a synopsis.

A prolific author, Goldberg, a longtime West Orange resident, has written numerous books, including a relationship advice book, a book called "Book," several children's books and "Is It Just Me? Or Is It Nuts Out There?."

For more information on the signing, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ridgewood and receive free news updates.