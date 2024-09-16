Meet Mike Greenberg In Ridgewood

Greenberg is hosting a book signing for his new book "Got Your Answers: The 100 Greatest Sports Arguments Settled," on Monday, Sept. 23 at Bookends in Ridgewood at 6 p.m. Greenberg will be joined by co-author Paul Hembekides.

The book features Greenberg and Hembekides settling the 100 most-debated questions in sports while also offering up 100 lists that will tell you the best in football, baseball, hockey and boxing, according to a synopsis. Greenberg and Hemebekides reveal what the most coveted trophy in all of sports is, who is the most clutch in Game 7, what ballpark has the most bizarre concessions and why "Rocky" is the best sports movie of all time, according to a synopsis.

The book is a follow-up to their previous collaboration, "Got Your Number: The Greatest Sports Legends and the Numbers they Own."

