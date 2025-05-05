Meet Kelsey Grammer In Ridgewood: Here’s Where, When

Kelsey Grammer, who won numerous Emmys for portraying Dr. Frasier Crane for 20 years on “Cheers” and “Frasier” is opening up about a dark family tragedy.

Grammer is signing copies of his new book “Karen” A Brother Remembers,” at Bookends in Ridgewood on Tuesday, May 6 at 6 p.m.

Karen Grammer was just 18 years old when she was raped and murdered. In the book, Grammer discusses their life together, mourning for loss and how he worked to heal from her loss.

His sister had moved to Colorado Springs where she was subsequently kidnapped by several men, who raped her before stabbing her to death, according to a synopsis. By writing the book, Grammer says he aims to help others who have experienced a similar loss, offering solace and encouragement to those in mourning, according to a synopsis.

For more information on the signing, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ridgewood and receive free news updates.