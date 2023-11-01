Meet John Densmore, The Doors Drummer, In Ridgewood

The legendary drummer of The Doors, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1993, is signing copies of his new book "The Doors Unhinged: Jim Morrison's Legacy Goes On Trial" at Bookends in Ridgewood on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 6 p.m.

The book is recounting of Densmore's fight to protect the Doors' name following frontman Jim Morrison's death, while exposing how the "greed gene" propels people to want more money even at the expense of their principals, friendships and society, according to a synopsis.

This is Dinsmore's second book. In 2009, he published "Riders on the Storm", a recounting of his time with the band. To purchase tickets to meet Densmore, click here.

