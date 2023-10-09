Lunching Couple Escape Injury When Unoccupied Car Rolls Into Raymond's In Ridgewood

A couple having a sidewalk lunch at the popular eatery narrowly missed serious injuries when a Toyota Yaris that had been parked nearby rolled into the front of the restaurant.

The subcompact swiped another car, as well, before upending a table and scattering some items on the Oak Street side of the East Ridgewood Avenue restaurant around 1 p.m. Oct. 9.

The couple refused medical attention at the scene.

The Yaris, which was missing both a front license plate and an inspection sticker, wasn't damaged enough to be disabled.

The driver, who'd been nearby, received a summons, although it wasn't initially clear for what.

There hadn't been this much excitement at Raymond's -- across from Van Neste Square Park -- since Jerry Seinfeld brought Tracy Morgan to shoot a scene for an episode of his “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” in 2017.Boyd A. Loving took the photos and reported the information in this article.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ridgewood and receive free news updates.