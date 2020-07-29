These Towns Were Ranked Best Places To Live In Bergen County

We've seen the best places to live in New Jersey, but what about Bergen County?
According to a newly-released set of rankings by Niche.com, the top three spots in the area are Ridgewood, Glen Rock and Allendale.
Bergen was also ranked as the healthiest county, third best county for young professionals and third best county for public schools in the Garden State.
Here are the other top places to live in Bergen County, according to Niche.com. Crime, quality of schools, things to do, and cost of living were among the factors used in determining the rankings.
- 4. Ho-Ho-Kus
- 5. Fort Lee
- 6. Haworth
- 7. River Edge
- 8. Demarest
- 9. Closter
- 10. Alpine
- 11. Tenafly
- 12. Northvale
- 13. Leonia
- 14. Ramsey
- 15. Fair Lawn
- 16. Edgewater
- 17. Harrington Park
- 18. Saddle River
- 19. Oradell
- 20. Teaneck
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.