These Towns Were Ranked Best Places To Live In Bergen County

We've seen the best places to live in New Jersey, but what about Bergen County?

According to a newly-released set of rankings by Niche.com, the top three spots in the area are Ridgewood, Glen Rock and Allendale.

Bergen was also ranked as the healthiest county, third best county for young professionals and third best county for public schools in the Garden State.

Here are the other top places to live in Bergen County, according to Niche.com. Crime, quality of schools, things to do, and cost of living were among the factors used in determining the rankings.

4. Ho-Ho-Kus

5. Fort Lee

6. Haworth

7. River Edge

8. Demarest

9. Closter

10. Alpine

11. Tenafly

12. Northvale

13. Leonia

14. Ramsey

15. Fair Lawn

16. Edgewater

17. Harrington Park

18. Saddle River

19. Oradell

20. Teaneck

Click here for the full list.

