Jeep Driver Flees After Destroying Historic Ridgewood Property (Developing)

The hit-and-run happened on East Glen Avenue near Route 17 northbound’s on and off ramps, according to Loving. The destroyed auxiliary structure stood on the same property as a historic house and barn, he said.

A Bergen County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit, an Oradell Police Department drone unit, and a New Jersey State Police helicopter were deployed to search for the driver, Loving said.

The unoccupied Jeep was found heavily damaged and abandoned on property owned by Ridgewood Water, less than one-tenth of a mile from the crash site, Loving said. Several local police departments assisted Ridgewood patrol officers in setting up a perimeter. Ridgewood firefighters also responded to ensure the collapsed building was free from fire hazards.

Daily Voice has reached out to Ridgewood Police for additional information.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ridgewood and receive free news updates.