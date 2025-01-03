Hollywood In Ridgewood: Star-Studded Movie Films In Local Supermarket

The production, which took place Friday, Jan. 3, transformed Green Way Market into a movie set, with overflow parking spilling into the Graydon Pool lot, Village Manager Keith Kazmark told Daily Voice.

Directed by Paul Feig (Bridesmaids, Ghostbusters), "The Housemaid" follows the story of “a struggling woman who is happy to start over as a housemaid for an affluent, elite couple,” according to IMDB.

The film’s A-list cast includes Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria), Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout, Mean Girls), Michele Morrone (365 Days), and Brandon Sklenar (1923).

“Ridgewood has become a hotbed for filming, which we’re excited about,” Kazmark said. “We welcome productions to the village. We’re happy to host them today and look forward to more opportunities in the future.”

The movie’s presence continues Ridgewood’s growing reputation as a filming destination, adding to the town’s charm as a picturesque backdrop for Hollywood projects.

"This Old House" and "Swipe both recently filmed in Ridgewood. Over the summer, Amazon chose George Washington Middle School for a back-to-school commercial.

"The Housemaid" has a release date of Dec. 25, 2025.

