Gelateria Opens In Ridgewood

A new gelateria, Gelato di nonna, has opened in the downtown at 37 E Ridgewood Avenue. The location was previously home to Wild and Hearty, a juice bar.

Wild and Hearty opened in 2019 under the same ownership as Samba Bowls. It wasn't clear when the shop shuttered, but was last active on Facebook in Summer 2021.

According to Google, Gelato di nonna's hours are noon to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ridgewood and receive free news updates.