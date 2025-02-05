Former Nick Teen Heartthrob, Halsey's Fiancée Signing Books In Ridgewood

Avan Jogia, who made girls swoon playing Beck Oliver on the hit Nickelodeon show, is signing copies of his new poetry book "Autopsy (of an Ex-Teen Heartthrob): (poems of rage, love, sex, and sadness)" at Bookends in Ridgewood on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m.

Jogia writes poems focused on fame, rage, love and sadness, as he became a star in the early days of Instagram and Twitter, according to a synopsis. While on "Victorious," he spent his time writing, observing the cult of celebrity, the hilarity, the absurdity, and sometimes sinister side of being idolized before you’ve even had the chance to decide for yourself who you are, according to a synopsis.

Outside of "Victorious," Jogia started dating pop singer Halsey in 2023, and they announced their engagement on social media last year.

