Fortunately, no one was hurt.

The tree on Grandview Circle toppled around noon Aug. 7 following the morning's heavy rains.

It snagged the wires, which dislodged the transformer.

Verizon, Optimum and PSE&G service was affected for a relatively small number of customers.

Village police, firefighters and an EMS unit responded.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

