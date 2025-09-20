Falcons Cut Ridgewood’s Younghoe Koo After 6 Years, Bring In Virginia Tech Kicker

John Parker Romo is in, Koo is out, after the 28-year-old went 5-for-5 in the team's Sunday Night Football win over the Minnesota Vikings last week.

Koo had been a fixture in Atlanta for years, becoming one of the league's most consistent kickers before suffering a hip injury that altered the Ridgewood man's career.

During his first five seasons with the Falcons, Koo made nearly 90 percent of his field goals before a hip injury in 2024 landed him on injured reserve. He finished the season making just 73.5 percent of his kicks in 14 games.

This year, in his lone game, Koo went 2-for-3, but missed a game-tying 44-yard field goal in a three-point loss at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He was ruled out by the Falcons in Week 2 with a non-injury-related designation, and Romo stepped in to help lead Atlanta to a road win over the Minnesota Vikings.

"I want to thank the Falcons organization for giving me an opportunity when no one else would six years ago," Koo said in an Instagram post that was well-received by former teammates. "This place helped me grow as a kicker and as a man."

"I will forever be grateful for the support from the fans during my time here. I have nothing but love and respect for everyone in the building, I wish yall the best."

And his replacement?

Romo bounced around colleges before settling in at Virginia Tech. He was an undrafted free agent in the 2022 draft with the New Orleans Saints, was named to the All-XFL team in 2023, then made stops with the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears.

He was signed to a futures contract with the New England Patriots in January, but was among the final cuts over the summer. Romo signed with the Falcons last month and now has the starting job.

"Peachtree City Parker" is home.

