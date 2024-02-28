Everybody Loves Phil: Creator Of Hit TV Show Signing Books In Ridgewood

The "Everybody Loves Raymond" co-creator and host of Netflix's "Somebody Feed Phil," where he travels around the world trying local cuisine, is signing copies of his new children's book "Just Try It!" on Wednesday, March 6 at 6 p.m. at Bookends in Ridgewood, along with his daughter, Lily.

"Just Try It!" sees Phil, who tries everything once, taking his daughter Lily, who only eats bread and pasta, to a food truck festival, according to a synopsis. Lily refuses to back down from her bread and pasta stance until an unexpected mustard accident changes everything, according to a synopsis.

This is Rosenthal's third book and first children's book. He previously wrote "Somebody Feed Phil" and "You're Lucky You're Funny: How Life Becomes a Sitcom."

