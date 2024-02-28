Light Drizzle Fog/Mist 53°

Everybody Loves Phil: Creator Of Hit TV Show Signing Books In Ridgewood

Phil Rosenthal went from loving Raymond to loving food.

 Photo Credit: Louise Palanker/Wikimedia Commons
Sam Barron

The "Everybody Loves Raymond" co-creator and host of Netflix's "Somebody Feed Phil," where he travels around the world trying local cuisine, is signing copies of his new children's book "Just Try It!" on Wednesday, March 6 at 6 p.m. at Bookends in Ridgewood, along with his daughter, Lily.

"Just Try It!" sees Phil, who tries everything once, taking his daughter Lily, who only eats bread and pasta, to a food truck festival, according to a synopsis. Lily refuses to back down from her bread and pasta stance until an unexpected mustard accident changes everything, according to a synopsis. 

This is Rosenthal's third book and first children's book. He previously wrote "Somebody Feed Phil" and "You're Lucky You're Funny: How Life Becomes a Sitcom."

For more information on the signing, click here.

