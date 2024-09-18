Driver Arrested Following Ridgewood Crash (Developing)

The female driver was behind the wheel of a white Chevrolet Equinox when she struck two parked cars while heading west on E. Ridgewood Avenue near Hope Street just before 11 a.m., Loving said.

One of the struck vehicles, a Honda SUV, was heavily damaged and towed from the scene, along with the Chevy. The other vehicle, a Mazda SUV was driven away.

Photos show officers conducting field sobriety tests then placing the woman, who refused medical attention, in handcuffs. Daily Voice has reached out to Ridgewood police for further details.

