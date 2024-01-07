Light Snow Fog/Mist 34°

Doing A 360: Sedan Slams Into Parked SUV, Rolls Completely At Route 17 Gas Station

The driver of a sedan that completely rolled over after it slammed into an SUV parked at a gas station on Route 17 in Ridgewood early Sunday might have fallen asleep, responders said.

The Honda Accord driver survived with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening in the Sunday morning crash Jan. 7 on southbound Route 17 in Ridgewood.

 Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Jerry DeMarco
The Honda Accord with New York plates was speeding when it careened off the southbound highway and rammed the unoccupied Acura MDX at the Exxon Tiger Mart north of Franklin Turnpike shortly after 7:30 a.m. Jan. 7, witnesses said.

Members of Ridgewood's Fire Rescue squad extricated the driver, who was taken to nearby Valley Hospital by village EMS with injuries that responders said didn't appear life-threatening.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

