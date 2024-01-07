Doing A 360: Sedan Slams Into Parked SUV, Rolls Completely At Route 17 Gas Station

The Honda Accord with New York plates was speeding when it careened off the southbound highway and rammed the unoccupied Acura MDX at the Exxon Tiger Mart north of Franklin Turnpike shortly after 7:30 a.m. Jan. 7, witnesses said.

Members of Ridgewood's Fire Rescue squad extricated the driver, who was taken to nearby Valley Hospital by village EMS with injuries that responders said didn't appear life-threatening.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

