The incident happened at 444 East Gate, where the contractor fell 12 feet sometime around 11 a.m.

Incident reporter Boyd A. Loving says the incident happened in the rear of the home when the worker fell from scaffolding.

Ridgewood Police Capt. Glenn Ender says the worker was transported to Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

