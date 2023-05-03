Burglarized Ridgewood Couple Finds $15K Missing From Bedroom, Air Jordans From Basement: PD

Village police quickly responded and found the rear door broken into and the home off Godwin Avenue near Midland Park ransacked late Sunday afternoon, April 30, Capt. Forest Lyons said.

The couple said roughly $15,000 was missing from their bedroom and two pair of Air Jordan collector sneakers from the basement, the captain said.

Village police converged on the area, along with their colleagues from Midland Park and Wyckoff and a Bergen County Sheriff's K9 unit, to no avail, he said.

The sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence for the investigation by village detectives.

ANYONE who might have seen something, or has information that could help identify whoever was responsible, is asked to call Ridgewood police: (201) 652-3900. Callers can remain anonymous.

Kyle Mazza/UNF News took the photo and contributed to this story.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ridgewood and receive free news updates.