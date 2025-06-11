Bettors Bombard Ridgewood's Scottie Scheffler Forcing Him To Quit Venmo

The Ridgewood, NJ native will tee off as a favorite on Thursday at the Open, but it was others teeing off on the social media app that have him flustered, according to reports.

Scheffler, 28, told reporters this week that he doesn't worry about the odds of him winning — but he's been hearing plenty from sports bettors through the cash app who had something on the line pending his performance.

He said that on Venmo, he was paid by some people who clearly cashed in on his victories, while other bettors have requested "a bunch of money" when he didn't win.

"It wasn't a good feeling," he told reporters.

Scheffler said that he couldn't recall the most money a fan ever sent him as a "thank you," but noted that those transactions were much less frequent than the requests for cash.

This story continues a troubling trend of bettors targeting athletes through heckling, Venmo requests, and even death threats online.

Scheffler has yet to win a US Open, but is coming off of three wins in four tournaments, including his third major at the PGA Championship last month.

This week, when he tees off in Pennsylvania, Scheffler will be the favorite, ahead of Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy.

