Photos from the scene shared by Loving show flames shooting through the roof of the house on the 300 block of Beveridge Road around 8:45 a.m.

Firefighters from Ridgewood, Glen Rock, Ho-Ho-Kus, and Midland Park responded, and a resident of the home sustained minor smoke inhalation but refused transportation to a local hospital.

The cause remains under investigation.

