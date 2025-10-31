19-Year-Old Burglarizes 8 Businesses In Downtown Ridgewood: Cops

Christian Gomez, 19, of Ridgewood, was charged following an investigation by the Ridgewood Police Department’s Detective Bureau, police announced Friday, Oct. 31.

Between Oct. 1 and Oct. 17, eight businesses in the downtown area reported being burglarized overnight, according to Capt. Glenn Ender.

“Through a comprehensive investigation—and despite the suspect’s efforts to conceal his identity—Ridgewood Detectives identified the suspect and developed probable cause to file charges,” the department said in a release.

Gomez was charged with eight counts of burglary, theft, and two counts of criminal mischief. He was released from custody pending a future court appearance, police said.

