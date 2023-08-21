Warehouse Fire Off Route 46 Doused

The call came in around 1 p.m. Aug. 21 and followed another fire in a borough residence that was quickly extinguished with mutual aid at the scene from Carlstadt, Little Ferry and Wood-Ridge firefighters.

A welder's torch apparently ignited the warehouse fire in a trash compactor. Firefighters found workers trying to douse the flames when they arrived.

A firefighter was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with an unknown injury.

Tony Greco took the photo and contributed to this story.

