Teen Driver Cited For Reckless Driver In Route 17 Rollover Crash, Police Say

Reports of a rollover with ejections brought firefighters and police officers to the northbound lanes of Route 17, just north of Franklin Avenue in Hasbrouck Heights, around 8 p.m., Hasbrouck Heights Police Lt. John Behr said.

Responders found the vehicle on its side, sources previously told Daily Voice. Responders also found that both teens had self-extricated prior to the arrival of officers and firefighters, contrary to the initial report, Behr said.

The Hasbrouck Heights Fire Department, HUMC ALS and Holy Name BLS units also responded. The highway was closed for approximately one hour with help from the Wood-Ridge Police Department and Bergen County Sheriffs Office.

Both occupants were taken to HUMC with non-life-threatening injuries, and the driver was issued a summons for reckless driving.

