Fair 68°

SHARE

Shots Fired At Teen Trio In Moonachie, Suspects From Little Ferry Sought

A Little Ferry man and a teenage companion were being sought after shots were fired Thursday night at a trio of juveniles in Moonachie, Daily Voice has learned.

No one was wounded in the shooting in Moonachie on Thursday, May 25.
No one was wounded in the shooting in Moonachie on Thursday, May 25. Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza/UNF News for DAILY VOICE (file photo)
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

A Mercedes was seen speeding from the scene of the shooting on Edstan Drive.

No one was wounded, although a vehicle up the street was struck, law enforcement sources told Daily Voice.

Moonachie police were joined by their colleagues from Little Ferry, as well as Port Authority police and Bergen County sheriff's officers.

The sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected shell casings, among other evidence, on the closed-off street.

The juveniles, who were gathered on a porch when the shots rang out, were also questioned.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to follow Daily Voice Ridgefield Park-Hasbrouck Heights and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE