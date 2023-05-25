Shots Fired At Teen Trio In Moonachie, Suspects From Little Ferry Sought

A Mercedes was seen speeding from the scene of the shooting on Edstan Drive.

No one was wounded, although a vehicle up the street was struck, law enforcement sources told Daily Voice.

Moonachie police were joined by their colleagues from Little Ferry, as well as Port Authority police and Bergen County sheriff's officers.

The sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected shell casings, among other evidence, on the closed-off street.

The juveniles, who were gathered on a porch when the shots rang out, were also questioned.

