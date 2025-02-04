Route 17 Procession Escorts Body Of Ridgefield Park Police Officer Steven Fernandez Home

A significant law enforcement presence is expected in the southbound lanes between 3 and 4 p.m., as fellow officers, family, and community members honor Fernandez’s service and sacrifice.

Services are being handled by the Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home in Ridgefield Park, where Fernandez was born and raised.

Fernandez, a deeply respected and well-liked officer, died following a snowmobile accident over the weekend in upstate New York. He was airlifted to a hospital in Vermont, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The RPPD penned a heartwrenching tribute to Fernandez, calling him a "great cop and an even better person," and "as intelligent and knowledgeable as he was caring."

Visitation will be held Monday, Feb. 10 and Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, Feb. 12 at St. Francis R.C. Church at 9:30 a.m.

