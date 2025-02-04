Partly Cloudy 41°

Route 17 Procession Escorts Body Of Ridgefield Park Police Officer Steven Fernandez Home

The body of Ridgefield Park Police Officer Steven Fernandez will be escorted back to New Jersey on Wednesday, Feb. 4, in a major procession along Route 17.

Ridgefield Park Officer Steve Fernandez.

 Photo Credit: Ridgefield Park PBA/Ridgefield Park PD
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

A significant law enforcement presence is expected in the southbound lanes between 3 and 4 p.m., as fellow officers, family, and community members honor Fernandez’s service and sacrifice.

Services are being handled by the Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home in Ridgefield Park, where Fernandez was born and raised.

Fernandez, a deeply respected and well-liked officer, died following a snowmobile accident over the weekend in upstate New York. He was airlifted to a hospital in Vermont, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The RPPD penned a heartwrenching tribute to Fernandez, calling him a "great cop and an even better person," and "as intelligent and knowledgeable as he was caring."

Visitation will be held Monday, Feb. 10 and Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, Feb. 12 at St. Francis R.C. Church at 9:30 a.m.

