Romanian Duo Charged in $289K Bitcoin-For-Fake-Gold Cryptocurrency Scam In Bergen County

The suspects, 33-year-old Ciprian A. Tiber and 43-year-old Ahmed Zarei, remain at large and are believed to have returned to Romania following the alleged fraudulent transaction in September 2023, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced.

The investigation began when Hasbrouck Heights police contacted the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Financial Crimes Unit about a complaint regarding a fraudulent gold exchange, Musella said.

Detectives determined that Tiber and Zarei set up an in-person meeting with the Bergen County victim to trade what they claimed were gold coils for more than 11 Bitcoin, valued at approximately $289,000 at the time. Upon further examination, the coils were found to be counterfeit.

The suspects used sophisticated techniques to obscure the fraudulently obtained Bitcoin, transferring the funds through various cryptocurrency wallets and exchange accounts created under fictitious names, investigators said.

“Cryptocurrency scams are sophisticated and can be difficult to detect,” Prosecutor Musella said. “Victims often lose significant amounts of money in all different types of scams, and cryptocurrency fraud is just the latest medium that some may use to perpetrate frauds. Stay vigilant in all dealings, especially those online and involving cryptocurrency.”

The investigation involved cryptocurrency tracing conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Financial Crimes Unit, which linked the stolen Bitcoin to accounts controlled by Tiber and Zarei.

On Oct. 25, 2024, detectives obtained arrest warrants for both men, charging them with theft by deception and two counts of conspiracy to commit money laundering. However, by the time the warrants were issued, both suspects had fled New Jersey.

With assistance from the U.S. Secret Service, detectives confirmed the suspects’ last known residences were in Romania. As of Friday, Dec. 6, Tiber and Zarei remained at large.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Tips Line at (201) 226-5532.

Prosecutor Musella emphasized that the charges are accusations and that both defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

The investigation received critical support from the Hasbrouck Heights Police Department and the U.S. Secret Service.

