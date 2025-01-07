Ridgefield Park Man Sexually Assaulted Child Multiple Times, Provided Alcohol: Prosecutor

Ronal P. Vasquez allegedly sexually assaulted the child between ages 13 and 16 in Garfield and gave them marijuana and alcohol, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said citing an investigation launched on Dec. 29, 2024.

Vasquez previously sexually assaulted the child twice when they were under 13 years old in Lodi and Passaic, Musella added.

Vasquez was arrested in Ridgefield Park on Tuesday, Jan. 7 and charged with two counts of aggravated sex assault, second-degree sexual assault, and three counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Vasquez was lodged in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court Court in Hackensack.

