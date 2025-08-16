Repeat Offender Spits On Has Heights Officers, Threatens To Kill Them After Burglaries: Cops

On Tuesday, Aug. 12, at approximately 7:05 p.m., the Hasbrouck Heights Police Department received a report of a vehicle burglary in progress on the 200 block of Bell Avenue, Lt. John Behr said. Officers Cooke, Renna, Sanchez, and Ciminata responded to the area and observed a male, later identified as Matthew T. Jolls, matching the description walking up the driveway of a residence, according to Behr.

“The caller was following the suspect and providing the HHPD communications center with real-time updates,” Behr said. It was later determined that after burglarizing multiple vehicles, Jolls urinated on a resident’s front lawn, according to police.

Jolls was taken into custody, police said. After being placed in the patrol vehicle, “Jolls began spitting and kicking inside the vehicle,” according to police.

Upon arrival at headquarters, “Jolls continued to act in an irate manner kicking officers and spitting in multiple officers’ faces and eyes,” police said. “Jolls stated that he was going to get a gun and come back to kill the officers.”

Police said Jolls was charged with two counts of burglary to motor vehicle, one count of theft, resisting arrest, three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, three counts of throwing bodily fluid at a law enforcement officer, one count of terroristic threats for threatening to kill officers with a firearm, one count of failure to make lawful disposition of CDS to a law enforcement officer, and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

This was not Jolls’ first run-in with local police. He was arrested last June for incidents in Lodi and Hasbrouck Heights.

In the latest incident, Jolls was transported to New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus, where custody was transferred to the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, police said. Two Hasbrouck Heights officers were transported to Hackensack University Medical Center, treated, and released, according to police.

The Wood-Ridge Police assisted in covering service calls in the borough during the incident, police said.

