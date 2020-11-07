Wedding Guest Struck, Killed Outside Fiesta

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Saturday night outside the Fiesta on Route 17 in Wood-Ridge, authorities said.

The victim, who apparently was attending a wedding, was struck around 10 p.m., a witness and responders told told Daily Voice.

"They didn't even attempt CPR," one said.

An alert was broadcast for a red Dodge that fled the scene as several attendees cried, and some screamed. The bride grew faint and needed medical attention, one said.

Another crash occurred when a vehicle apparently tried to avoid the victim and struck the divider.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit joined police, firefighters and EMS workers at the scene, along with the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which was to collect evidence.

The southbound highway was expected to remain closed at Franklin Avenue for several hours.

ANYONE who may have witnessed the crash or has information that could help find the driver responsible is asked to call Wood-Ridge police at (201) 939-0476 or the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office at (201) 646-2300. Or dial 911.

