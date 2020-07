A tractor-trailer hauling municipal waste tipped over around noontime Wednesday on the westbound Route 46 exit to Route 80.

The driver got out and sat on the curb waiting for emergency responders.

A passerby apparently stopped and gave him some water.

Ridgefield Park police and firefighters were the first on the scene.

At the scene. DAILY VOICE

