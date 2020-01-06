Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ridgefield Park-Hasbrouck Heights
PHOTOS: Fire Quickly Consumes Ridgefield Park Home

Jerry DeMarco
Flames raced through the Summit Street house in Ridgefield Park.
Flames raced through the Summit Street house in Ridgefield Park. Photo Credit: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

Hoarding conditions were reported in a fire that ravaged a Ridgefield Park home Sunday night.

Flames roared out the front door and windows and blew through the roof of the 2½-story wood-frame Summit Avenue house shortly after 8:30 p.m.

The fire immediately went to two alarms, then a third within 10 minutes and a fourth nearly an hour after it broke out.

Summit Street, Ridgefield Park

Among those assisting their village colleagues were firefighters from Bogota, Hackensack, Little Ferry and Teaneck.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

Hoarding conditions reportedly hampered firefighters.

Fire raced through the Summit Street home in Ridgefield Park.

