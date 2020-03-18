Contact Us
Ridgefield Park-Hasbrouck Heights Daily Voice serves Hasbrouck Heights, Little Ferry, Moonachie, Ridgefield Park & Wood-Ridge


DV Pilot Police & Fire

Lodi Pedestrian, 63, Struck Crossing Carlstadt Road, Leg Broken, Police Say

Jerry DeMarco
Washington Ave, Carlstadt
Washington Ave, Carlstadt Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A Lodi man was hospitalized with a compound leg fracture after a vehicle struck him Wednesday morning in a Carlstadt crosswalk, authorities said.

The driver, 52, from Rockaway, had a green light while making a left turn onto Washington Avenue (Route 502) near Route 120 but didn't yield to the 63-year-old pedestrian around 8 a.m., Detective Sgt. John Cleary said.

No recklessness was suspected but complaints could still be filed pending the results of an investigation, he said.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center.

